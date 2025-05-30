Teenager arrested last weekend in connection to crime spree

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A teenager has been arrested in connection to a crime spree, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

It happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday after the sheriff's office received a call regarding people breaking into vehicles in the 2300 block of Kein Place, which is located in the Cimarron Hills area near the intersection of Constitution Road and Marksheffel Road.

The sheriff's office says the callers also said they heard gunshots, and a victim was threatened by one of the suspects.

When deputies responded, they discovered an abandoned stolen vehicle in the neighborhood. While investigating, they say they discovered almost 15 additional vehicle break-ins and a stolen vehicle.

According to the sheriff's office, surveillance showed four to six suspects were involved in the crime spree.

Just after midnight on Sunday, deputies were alerted by Flock Safety cameras that the stolen vehicle was at The Citadel Mall. Deputies and the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) later located the vehicle at the Taco Star on Circle Drive.

A tactical contact block was executed, and the sheriff's office says the driver, a 17-year-old boy, and a passenger who is a minor, ran, while two other people, also under the age of 18, stayed in the vehicle.

Troopers with CSP were able to apprehend the 17-year-old, whose name will not released be due to his age, and found him in possession of a firearm. He was booked into the Zebulon Pike Youth Services Center on the following charges:



motor vehicle theft

vehicular eluding

juvenile in possession of a firearm

violation of a restraining order

The sheriff's office says the two people who stayed in the vehicle were interviewed and released.

