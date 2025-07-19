Teenager arrested in Pueblo on several weapons charges earlier this week

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A teenager was arrested on several weapons charges Wednesday, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

The incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. at JJ Raigoza Park, which is located near the I-25 and Pueblo Boulevard interchange.

According to police, they saw a vehicle that was in violation of the City of Pueblo's park curfew. The curfew states parks are closed to the public everyday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

While contacting the three people inside the vehicle, the officer noticed the person in the backseat, later identified as 19-year-old Demetri Osorio, was wearing a mask and had a live 10mm round next to him.

The officer also noticed a gun magazine between the rear passenger seat and asked the people to get out of the vehicle.

According to police, Osorio had a handgun with an extended magazine in his seat. They say the magazine had a switch allowing for automatic firing.

Police say Osorio ran and got way, but they located and arrested him at his place of work on Thursday. Osorio was booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center on the following charges:



possession of a dangerous weapon

possession of a large capacity magazine

prohibited use of a weapon

consumption of alcohol by a minor

According to police, Osorio was released on a $7,500 cash surety, which requires payment of a maximum 10% of the bond amount for release.

