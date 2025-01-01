Teenager arrested in connection to smash-and-grab burglaries in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A teenager has been arrested in connection to a pattern of smash-and-grab burglaries, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

According to police, they developed information regarding a suspect, 18-year-old Ryan Vigil, on Tuesday morning. Investigators with CSPD conducted surveillance near Vigil's home near the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and North Union Boulevard.

CSPD says Vigil was seen leaving his home and walking to a stolen vehicle at an apartment complex nearby. When officers approached him, they say Vigil ran away, but he was later taken into custody for the following:



burglary

theft

criminal mischief

motor vehicle theft

resisting arrest

obstruction

According to CSPD, Vigil was arrested last month for a separate motor vehicle theft incident. They also say Vigil ran from police during that incident before he was arrested.

