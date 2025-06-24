Teenager arrested for allegedly having a homemade explosive device Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A man has been arrested for allegedly having a homemade explosive device, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

The arrest happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday at the Hewlett Packard building on South Rockrimmon Boulevard near the Ute Valley Trail Head.

According to CSPD, they were dispatched to the 600 block of Grey Eagle Circle North near the intersection of West Rockrimmon Boulevard and Delmonico Drive for a shots fired call.

While checking the area, police encountered a teenager, later identified as 18-year-old Andrew Reid, in the parking lot of the Hewlett Packard building. Police say they observed a homemade explosive device that had blasted caps, as well as evidence that an attempt was made to light it.

While interviewing Reid, police determined he has a variety of explosive materials at his home.

According to CSPD, they are still investigating and interviewing Reid, who has been arrested. They also say they are applying for a search warrant for Reid's home.

