Teen killed, three adults wounded in Denver parking‑lot shooting tied to Maduro celebration

DENVER — Denver police are investigating a fatal teen shooting Saturday night during a parking lot celebration of Nicolás Maduro's capture.

Police said a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed, and three others — all adults — were wounded, one in critical condition, in a shopping center parking lot at S. Galena Street and E. Hampden Avenue around 11 p.m. in southeast Denver.

Police said their initial investigation found that an argument followed a large gathering to celebrate Maduro’s capture. They have not released any suspect information.

Officers arrived at the scene and located one injured person, who was transported to a local hospital.

After transporting the first injured person, officers learned about three additional victims connected to the incident.

Police said the 16-year-old victim was taken by private vehicle to the area of E. Iliff Avenue and S. Havana Street, where he was pronounced dead. His identity is not known.

Private vehicles took two other victims to local hospitals.

A police spokesperson said, aside from the critical patient, one person is in serious condition, and the third received treatment for a graze wound and was released.

Officers continue to investigate at the scene. The shopping center remains closed to the public as police work to determine what led to the shooting.

