Suspicious death investigation underway, body found in abandoned greenhouse

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A suspicious death investigation is underway after a woman's body was found in an abandoned greenhouse, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Pueblo County Coroner, she was 40-year-old Alicia Espinoza.

The sheriff's office says Espinoza's body was found in the abandoned greenhouse in the 9100 block of US Highway 96, which goes to Custer County.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a call after Espinoza's body was found while the greenhouse was being cleaned out. They say her body appeared to have been there for some time.

Detectives with the sheriff's office say they are investigating this incident as a suspicious death.

If you have any information about Espinoza or this incident, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)583-6436.

