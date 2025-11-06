Suspect's name released from shooting involving Monument Police in Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KOAA) — The name of a man involved in a pursuit that lead to a shooting involving the Monument Police Department in Pueblo West has been released.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, he is 25-year-old Michael Trujillo. They say he is recovering at a hospital in Colorado Springs.

Background Information

A pursuit that ended in Pueblo West lead to a shooting involving the Monument Police Department, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

The incident began around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in Monument after police received a report about a stolen truck. Police were able to locate the truck using OnStar and followed it on southbound I-25 into Colorado Springs.

CSP was notified about the incident around 3:45 p.m., and their aircraft unit located the truck on the south end of Colorado Springs. The unit followed the truck into Pueblo County where Troopers set up near mile marker 110 and had a grappler device ready to disable it.

The truck exited Purcell Boulevard. CSP says they were ready to deploy the grappler when the suspect, later identified as Trujillo, fired a shot from the truck.

Deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office joined the pursuit when Trujillo drove off into a field near Purcell Boulevard and Fairbanks Drive.

The truck stalled in the field, and the sheriff's office says Trujillo continued to fire gunshots. They say an officer with the Monument Police Department returned fire, and Trujillo was injured.

Trujillo, who was the only person in the vehicle, was taken to a Colorado Springs hospital by Flight for Life.

