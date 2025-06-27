Suspect's name released following shooting involving Pueblo County deputies

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The name of a suspect who was involved in a shooting with Pueblo County Sheriff's Office deputies has been released.

According to the sheriff's office, 23-year-old Hayden Grinstead was arrested upon his release from the hospital. Grinstead was treated for two gunshot wounds he sustained from Tuesday night's incident.

Grinstead is facing the following charges:



first-degree assault on a police officer

second-degree assault on a peace officer

criminal mischief

vehicular eluding

cruelty to animals

two counts of contempt of court

Background Information

A Pueblo County deputy was injured late Tuesday night in an incident that involved shots being fired and a chase.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office provided an update explaining deputies were called to reports of a suspicious vehicle at about 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The vehicle was at a Loaf 'N Jug on Highway 96 just east of Pueblo.

When deputies arrived, they tried to make contact with Grinstead and a passenger in the vehicle, but Grinstead drove into a patrol vehicle, and shots were fired.

The sheriff's office says Grinstead drove westbound on Highway 96. He was pursued, and deputies conducted a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuver, which caused the vehicle to roll. The chase lasted about four miles.

The passenger, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital, where they are expected to survive their injuries.

The sheriff's office is reporting that a deputy was injured when his vehicle was hit by Grinstead's vehicle at the Loaf 'N Jug.

The deputy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the 10th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team has taken over the investigation.

___

Backlash in Colorado as National Park Signs Urge Visitors to Report 'Negative' Views About America The signage went up at National Parks sites nationwide per executive order, but Amache and Sand Creek descendants want history preserved. Just days after the new signs, a small act of defiance surfaced at Amache National Historic Site. Backlash in Colorado as National Park Signs Urge Visitors to Report 'Negative' Views About America

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.