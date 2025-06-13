Suspects arrested after stolen car crashes into backyard in Pueblo Thursday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Four suspects, including two people under the age of 18, have been arrested in connection to a stolen car that crashed into a backyard, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

The incident happened just before 7 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Pueblo Boulevard and Redwood Lane.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, a group of people, including minors, stole the car, lost control and crashed. Police say they took off when officers arrived.

Police say they later located and arrested 24-year-old Gabriel Cervantez, 20-year-old Jynessa Wisthoff, and two people under the age of 18, who's names will not be released.

The four people are all facing several counts of motor vehicle theft. Police say Cervantez and Wisthoff are also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police believe the group may be linked to more than 10 car thefts that happened in the 48 hours before their arrest. They also say the group may be responsible for thousands of dollars in damages to broken car windows. Because of this, they may be facing more charges.

