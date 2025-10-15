Suspect in custody following armed carjacking that led to high speed chase

SILVER CLIFF, Colo. (KOAA) — A suspect is in custody after an armed carjacking in Custer County led to a high speed chase in Colorado Springs.

The incident began in Silver Cliff, Colorado, which is located just east of Westcliffe.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, they received a call involving the suspect, who they say is a minor, and the stolen car from Silver Cliff. Police say they were unable to locate the suspect.

Around 4 p.m., they received a call saying a woman and her children were involved in a carjacking incident near East Fountain Boulevard and South Circle Drive.

Police say a shot was fired, but no one was hurt. They also say the incident involved the suspect.

According to CSPD, officers began chasing the suspect, who later crashed on the South Academy Boulevard loop. The suspect tried to run, but they were taken into custody.

CSPD says the suspect suffered minor injuries. Due to their age, the suspect's name will not be released.

