Suspect in custody after a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A suspect is in custody following a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).
It happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Bell Tower Apartments, which are located near the intersection of East Fountain Boulevard and South Murray Boulevard.
CSPD says when they arrived, they located a victim with injuries. The suspect then barricaded themselves in an apartment with a gun.
Around 2 p.m. CSPD says the suspect was taken into custody peacefully. Officers are expected to be on scene for some time.
