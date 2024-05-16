Watch Now
Suspect in custody after a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex Thursday

KOAA5
The light bar from a Colorado Springs Police cruiser at the scene of a crash in August of 2023
Posted at 3:24 PM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-16

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A suspect is in custody following a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Bell Tower Apartments, which are located near the intersection of East Fountain Boulevard and South Murray Boulevard.

CSPD says when they arrived, they located a victim with injuries. The suspect then barricaded themselves in an apartment with a gun.

Around 2 p.m. CSPD says the suspect was taken into custody peacefully. Officers are expected to be on scene for some time.
