Suspect in Boulder firebomb attack waives preliminary hearing

BOULDER, Colo. — The man accused of killing one person and injuring a dozen more in a firebomb attack on Boulder demonstrators waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday.

Investigators say Mohamed Sabry Soliman told them he intended to kill the roughly 20 participants at the weekly event on Boulder’s Pearl Street pedestrian mall on June 1.

But he threw just two of more than two dozen Molotov cocktails he had with him while yelling, “Free Palestine!" Police said he told them he got scared because he had never hurt anyone before.

He is charged with murder, attempted murder and other crimes in the attack. Federal authorities say Soliman, an Egyptian national, had been living in the U.S. illegally with his family at the time.

During Tuesday’s court appearance, defense attorneys for Mohamed Sabry Soliman asked Boulder District Judge Nancy Woodruff for more time to prepare for a plea.

However, Judge Woodruff rejected the defense’s schedule and set the plea hearing for Sept. 9.

Soliman pleaded not guilty to federal charges but hasn’t yet addressed state charges.

Soliman already faced dozens of charges in state court as well as hate crime charges in federal court when state prosecutors added murder charges following the death of an 82-year-old woman who was injured in the attack and died as a result of her injuries.

Karen Diamond volunteered at her synagogue and contributed to several local groups, including the University of Colorado Women’s Club and a local music festival.

Last week, Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Cramer-Babycz told U.S. District Judge John L. Kane that federal prosecutors have not decided yet whether to file additional charges against Soliman related to Diamond’s death.

Federal prosecutors allege the victims were targeted because of their perceived or actual connection to Israel.

But Soliman's federal defense lawyers say he should not have been charged with hate crimes because the evidence shows he was motivated by opposition to Zionism, the political movement to establish and sustain a Jewish state in Israel.

An attack motivated by someone’s political views is not considered a hate crime under federal law.

State prosecutors have identified 29 people who are considered victims of the attack, including 13 who were physically injured. The others were nearby and are considered victims because they could have been hurt.

A dog was also injured in the attack, so Soliman has also been charged with animal cruelty.

