Suspect in alleged fatal stabbing arrested after weeks on the run

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) reports they have arrested a suspect following an alleged fatal stabbing in February.
The suspect, Branden Bishop, is accused ofstabbing a man during an altercation at a business on North Circle Drive.
The two men were seen having a verbal altercation when one man stabbed the other and fled the area.
Bishop was arrested on first-degree assault charges and bonded out of jail.
However, the victim succumbed to his injuries in late April, and the charges were amended to first-degree murder. A warrant was put out for the arrest of Bishop, who was arrested on Thursday after weeks on the run.
