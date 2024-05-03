Colorado Springs Police seeking help in locating first-degree murder suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) needs your help in finding a murder suspect. Branden Bishop, who is 42-year-old, is accused of stabbing a man last February.

Police say the incident happened near the intersection of North Circle Drive and Uintah Street, which is located on the east side of the city. When police arrived, they found a man, 56-year-old Lawny Norvell, seriously injured.

Bishop was arrested on first-degree assault charges, but later bonded out of jail.

Last month, Norvell died from his injuries, which led the El Paso County District Attorney's Office to amend Bishop's charges to first-degree murder. They also issued a warrant for his arrest.

If you see Bishop, CSPD says don't know approach him and call 911 right away.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.