Suspect identified from law enforcement pursuit in the high country last weekend

COLORADO — We now know the name of a suspect from Teller County who led law enforcement on a pursuit through the high country early Saturday morning.

The Teller County Sheriff's Office says it asked law enforcement agencies in surrounding counties to be on the look out for Mark Lewis Tuckel, who was wanted on domestic violence charges.

The chase started when the Park County Sheriff's Office spotted Tuckel's vehicle. They say Tuckel was traveling northbound on Highway 9 towards Hoosier Pass at a high rate of speed, which posed a significant safety risk and the pursuit was called off.

About 10 minutes later, Tuckel's vehicle was found crashed in Summit County, according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office.

Tuckel was seriously injured in the crash, and he was flown to a hospital in Denver for treatment.

