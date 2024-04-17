Suspect charged following deadly crash in February on North Academy Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A suspect has been charged following a deadly motorcycle crash in February on North Academy Boulevard, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

On Monday, police say 58-year-old Shu Ci Wang was served and released. Wang is being charged with careless driving resulting in death and vehicles turning left.

According to Colorado law, vehicles turning left is a charge in which a driver intending to turn left in an intersection fails to yield to traffic with the right of way.

CSPD says Wang served their court summons but is not in police custody.

Background Information

According to CSPD, the crash happened on February 29 just after 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and York Drive, which is located just south of East Woodmen Road.

The coroner's office says the man who died is 43-year-old Jacob (Jay) "Kingpin" Munson.

The crash involved Munson's motorcycle and Wang's sedan. Munson was taken to the hospital where he later died.

This was the 11th fatal crash in Colorado Springs this year, according to CSPD.

