Suspect arrested in connection to homicide last year in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested a man in connection to a homicide that happened last year.

CSPD says this month, they obtained an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Brendan Briggs for a second degree murder charge. He is currently being held in the California Department of Corrections on unrelated charges, according to CSPD.

Background Information

A man has been identified after a shooting on May 1, 2024 on the southside of Colorado Springs. The El Paso County Coroner's Office says he is 49-year-old Paul Cordova.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. that evening near I-25 and South Nevada Avenue.

CSPD arrived at the scene and discovered Cordova had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

This was the 15th homicide of 2024 in Colorado Springs, according to CSPD. At that time in 2023, there were eight homicides.

Police believe this is not a random act of violence, and they are continuing to investigate.

If you have any information or were a witness to this incident, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

