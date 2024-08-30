Watch Now
Suspect arrested following barricaded situation in Pueblo Thursday afternoon

PUEBLO — A man has been arrested following a barricaded situation Thursday, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. when police say they received a call for a burglary at a home in the 1200 block of West Street, which is located near the intersection of North Elizabeth Street and West 13th Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they say they removed a man, 24-year-old Justin Arellano, from the home.

Another man, later identified as 25-year-old Carlos Rivera, shut the door in front of police. According to police, attempts to have Rivera be compliant were unsuccessful.

Police say Rivera eventually surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.

Rivera is facing charges for warrants on the following:

  • failure to comply-drugs
  • failure to comply- community corrections
  • restraining order violation

Police say the homeowner is not pressing charges on Arellano and Rivera for the burglary.
