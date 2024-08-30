Suspect arrested following barricaded situation in Pueblo Thursday afternoon

PUEBLO — A man has been arrested following a barricaded situation Thursday, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. when police say they received a call for a burglary at a home in the 1200 block of West Street, which is located near the intersection of North Elizabeth Street and West 13th Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they say they removed a man, 24-year-old Justin Arellano, from the home.

Another man, later identified as 25-year-old Carlos Rivera, shut the door in front of police. According to police, attempts to have Rivera be compliant were unsuccessful.

Police say Rivera eventually surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.

Rivera is facing charges for warrants on the following:



failure to comply-drugs

failure to comply- community corrections

restraining order violation

Police say the homeowner is not pressing charges on Arellano and Rivera for the burglary.

___





Property Taxes In Colorado Have Changed - What You Need To Know With property taxes a big concern for many in Colorado we take a deeper dive into how they are calculated, where the money goes, and what changes you can expect. How property taxes are calculated and where the money goes

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.