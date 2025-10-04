Stolen vehicle recovered, suspect arrested for several charges in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A stolen vehicle was recovered, and a man was arrested on several charges, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO).

The incident happened around 4:15 a.m. on September 30 during a traffic stop on Space Village Drive, which is located near the Highway 24 and Peterson Road interchange.

The sheriff's office says they pulled over a white Ford Ranger with fake registration.

The driver, later identified as 41-year-old Thomas Hobbs, was found in possession of drug paraphernalia. After he was detained, deputies found around three grams of meth on him.

According to the sheriff's office, a criminal history check on Hobbs showed he had five prior narcotics convictions.

He was booked in the El Paso County Jail on the following charges:



possession of a controlled substance

possession of drug paraphernalia

fictitious registration

Hobbs is currently being held without bond, according to the sheriff's office.

