Stolen vehicle drives into business, suspects steal merchandise Friday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS — Suspects stole merchandise from a business after driving a stolen vehicle through it early Friday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened around 2:30 a.m. at the Galaxy Glass Smoke Shop, which is located near the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and Airport Road.

The owner shared this surveillance video with us. A car plows into the front of the shop, sending glass, shelves, and merchandise flying. The suspects then jump out and start taking merchandise before making a getaway in another vehicle.

The owner, Curtis Williams, says he spent years building this business with his father.

"My dad passed away last year and we built this store up for the last seven years," said Williams. "It's really heartbreaking, especially over $200 worth of vapes. They only took two hundred dollars worth of vapes and they destroyed my whole store. This is my life. This is what feeds me. This is where I get my income from."

According to police, a vehicle that appeared to them to be stolen drove into the store and the suspects stole merchandise. CSPD says they are still investigating the incident and are still gathering suspect information. At this time, no arrests have been made.

Police say they are not currently aware of any patterns in terms of the type of businesses hit.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as more information becomes available.

