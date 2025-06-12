Stolen car crashes into backyard in Pueblo Thursday morning

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A family in Pueblo is dealing with a big mess in their backyard Thursday after a stolen car crashed through the fence.
It happened just before 7 a.m. near the intersection of Pueblo Boulevard and Redwood Lane.
According to the Pueblo Police Department, a group of people, including minors, stole the car, lost control and crashed. Police say they took off when officers arrived.
At this time, no arrests have been made.
