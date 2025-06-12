Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Stolen car crashes into backyard in Pueblo Thursday morning

One family in Pueblo is dealing with a big mess in their backyard today. A car crashed through the fence and into the backyard of this home at Pueblo Boulevard and Redwood Lane.
Stolen car crashes into backyard in Pueblo Thursday morning
Car Through Fence
Posted

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A family in Pueblo is dealing with a big mess in their backyard Thursday after a stolen car crashed through the fence.

It happened just before 7 a.m. near the intersection of Pueblo Boulevard and Redwood Lane.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, a group of people, including minors, stole the car, lost control and crashed. Police say they took off when officers arrived.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

___

Person hospitalized after possible road rage shooting, another person detained

Police are investigating a shooting on the northeast side of Colorado Springs. It happened just before 7 p.m. on Austin Bluffs Parkway, near the North Academy Boulevard intersection.

Person hospitalized after possible road rage shooting, another person detained

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community