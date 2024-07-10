Standoff happening at the Shamrock Trailer Park in Pueblo Wednesday afternoon

PUEBLO — A standoff is happening at the Shamrock Trailer Park Wednesday afternoon, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

The trailer park is located on Lake Avenue in the Bessemer area.

According to police, around 1 p.m. Wednesday, they were notified that a 17-year-old man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound. They say he is in serious condition at this time.

Police believe the suspect is at the trailer park. At this time, their name has not been released. There is currently a heavy police presence in that area, and you are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. News5 has a crew at the scene and will update this web story as we learn more.

