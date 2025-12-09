Shoplifting on the rise in Colorado Springs, CSPD urging businesses to report

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department says local shoplifting cases are climbing. At Spencer’s Lawn and Garden Centers, the holidays bring plenty of cheer.

“I’ve married into the family. I’ve been here since 1980,” said Susan Spencer, Owner of Spencer's Lawn and Garden Centers.

With candies, produce, and a little bit of everything on the shelves, the store prides itself on decades of joy and loyal customers.

“Wonderful customers over the years. We love it,”said Spencer.

But like many stores, they occasionally deal with shoplifting.

“Pretty much limited to our homeless population. We find more in the summertime,” said Spencer.

She says shoplifters have stolen tools in the past, which was a bigger problem because of higher prices.

According to CSPD, shoplifting is up across the city, targeting large retailers and small local shops.

“We have definitely seen an increase in shoplifting reports and cases throughout this year and even in 2024 to 2025,” said Caitlin Ford, Senior Public Communications Specialist for CSPD.

Data shows the follwoing growing trend:



October, 2025: 362 cases

October, 2024: 270 cases

October, 2023: 258 cases



Police say these incidents often happen in patterns, which is why identifying repeat offenders is essential.

“Our investigators are looking at prolific offenders and pattern offenders, so how can we target them the best," said Ford.

To do that, CSPD urges businesses to report every incident.

“Please report so we can identify patterns,” said Ford.

Spencer’s has been doing just that, relying on cameras and working closely with officers. She says she has seen more police presence ever since she reported to the CSPD.

“We have cameras. We’ve been able to take pictures. The police department’s been very good at giving individual names,” said Spencer.

Police emphasize safety first. They warn businesses not to confront shoplifters, and instead rely on strong customer service and awareness.

“We say customer service to death… asking, ‘Hey, do you need something? What can we do for you? Can I get you a cart or a basket?'” said Ford.

As the busy holiday season begins, Spencer encourages other business owners to work together.

“Work with other businesses in the area to identify problems. Put in cameras if necessary. Just try to work together as best as you can," said Spencer.

