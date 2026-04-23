Shooting victim from mid-April identified by coroner's office

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On April 17, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were sent to a disturbance on the 1500 block of East Buena Ventura Street, near Uintah Street and North Union Boulevard.

Initial information given to the police included that one person had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found one man who had at least one gunshot wound to his torso. He was transported to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries.

He's now been identified as 22-year-old Marley Day. A picture of him has been released by CSPD.

Colorado Springs Police Department

At the scene, officers also found a woman inside the home, and they learned that she was involved in the disturbance with Day.

Police say that during the disturbance between the two, she revealed a gun and shot Day. The alleged shooter, identified as 23-year-old Danna Corral-Montelongo, has been taken into custody on Second-Degree Murder charges.

CSPD Homicide Unit detectives are leading the ongoing investigation.

This is an active and ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000. If you'd like to remain anonymous, you can contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-STOP or 1-800-222-8477.

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