Shooting involving police last December in Colorado Springs ruled justified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A shooting involving police in Colorado Springs last December has been ruled justified by the Fourth Judicial District Attorney's (DA's) Office.

It happened around 11 p.m. on Friday, December 13 in a parking lot near the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and Astrozon Boulevard.

Investigators say a man, later identified as 33-year-old Dean Ackerman, was threatening restaurant employees with a gun before police found him suicidal in his car, pointing a gun to his head.

Police say he also shot into his car roof at least four times, then got out and aimed the gun at officers.

Officers used less lethal rounds, but Ackerman eventually fired at officers. That's when officers shot back and killed Ackerman.

The DA's Office investigated eight different officers who were involved, and no charges will be filed.

