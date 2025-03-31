Shooting involving police along South Nevada Avenue Monday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says at least one officer was involved in a shooing Monday afternoon.

It happened along South Nevada Avenue near Pikes Peak Avenue.

At this time, it is unclear if anyone was injured, or what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

___





