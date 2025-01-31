Shooting involving El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputies ruled justified

EL PASO COUNTY — The Fourth Judicial District Attorney's (DA) Office has ruled two El Paso County Deputies were justified when they shot a man last summer in Stratmoor Hills, which is located south of Colorado Springs.
This happened on June 4 on Chamberlin South, which is located near the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and B Street.
Deputies went to the address to investigate a report that a motorcycle was stolen. The DA's report says when deputies arrived, there was a brief standoff.
It says 33-year-old Michael Martinez pointed a gun at deputies as he was running away from them. That's when he was shot four times. The report says he then stole a sheriff's office cruiser.
Martinez was found a short time later on Lenmar Drive, which is located near I-25 and the MLK Bypass in Colorado Springs.
Martinez was arrested on several charges, and he's scheduled to be in court on February 19.
