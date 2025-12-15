Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Shooting involving deputies now in the hands of grand jury for investigation

Posted

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KOAA) — A deadly shooting involving deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office in July is now in the hands of a grand jury for investigation.

On July 18, two deputies shot and killed 59-year-old Brian Pine in Security-Widefield.

The incident happened on Tranters Creek Way, which is located near the intersection of Marksheffel Road and Fontaine Boulevard.

Per state law, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) investigated the shooting involving deputies. They say deputies responded to the home after a neighbor reported a fight possibly involving a gun.

Deputies found a weapon in the driveway and say they tried to arrest Pine, but he allegedly fought back. They say he grabbed one of the deputies' tasers and used it against them.

According to the Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office, two deputies shot and killed Pine. The deputies were hospitalized with minor injuries.

The grand jury will now decide whether criminal charges should be filed against the deputies.

___

____

