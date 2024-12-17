Shooting involving CSPD officers Tuesday afternoon, investigation underway

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says they've had a shooting involving police Tuesday afternoon.
According to CSPD, it happened Tuesday afternoon in the 5600 block of Buckskin Pass Drive, which is located near the intersection of North Powers Boulevard and North Carefree Circle.
At this time, little information is available. It is unclear what led up to the shooting, but police say no officers were hurt during this incident.
This is a developing story. News5 has a crew heading to the scene and will update this web story as we learn more.
