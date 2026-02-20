Shooting involving Colorado Springs police officers last summer ruled justified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Fourth Judicial District Attorney's (DA's) Office has ruled that two officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were justified when they shot and killed a man last summer.

The incident happened just after 1:00 a.m. on June 23, 2025, outside of the Antero Apartments, which are located along South Murray Boulevard.

The DA's Office says officers responded to a report of a man, later identified as 51-year-old Jesus Ramirez Jr., firing a gun from his balcony.

While the officers were investigating, the DA's Office says they encountered Ramirez Jr. At that time, the DA's Office says Ramirez Jr. shot at the officers, who returned fire, hitting him several times.

According to the DA's Office, Ramirez Jr. shot at officers a second time, and they opened fire again.

Ramirez Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene.

___

Victims Identified in 30-Car Pileup Caused by a 'Brownout' The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the four people killed in yesterday's massive pileup on I-25. This report has the latest on the investigation, which points to high winds and a sudden "brownout" as the cause of the tragic chain-reaction crash. Victims Identified in 30-Car Pileup Caused by a 'Brownout'

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.