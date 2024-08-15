One dead, three injured following a shooting in Colorado Springs Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — One person is dead and three others are injured following a shooting Wednesday evening, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).
It happened around 5:30 p.m. at the Ellers Grove apartment complex, which is located near Airport Road and South Powers Boulevard on the south east side of Colorado Springs.
When officers arrived at the scene, they say three people had been shot. CSPD says another person had been shot, and they contacted them at a nearby Maverik.
According to police, one of those people died at the scene. The other three were taken to the hospital, their conditions are unknown at this time.
Police say everyone involved has been accounted for.
The name of the person who died will be released at a later time by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.
