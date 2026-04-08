Shooting investigation underway in Pueblo, one person taken to hospital

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Pueblo's east side.

According to the department, the shooting took place around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, along East 10th Street.

Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released at the time of this article's publication.

Police say one person was shot and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is shared.

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