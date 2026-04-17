Shooting at the Pueblo northside Walmart on Thursday evening is under investigation; one person was injured

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Police Department says one person was shot and another person is in custody following an altercation at the north side Walmart on Thursday.

According to police, the shooting took place just before 11:00 p.m. According to police, the shooting started as a verbal disturbance between two people before escalating. The department appeared to know each other.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and another person was taken into custody, according to the department.

A Pueblo Police Department spokesperson says their office is still interviewing witnesses, and no further information will be shared at this time.

News5 was on scene following the shooting, but was unable to get any information at the time. You can take a look at the scene on Thursday night in the video player below.

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