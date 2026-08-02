Shooting at Prospect Lake leaves one seriously injured Saturday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says one person has been transported to the hospital in serious condition after being shot at Prospect Lake on Saturday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., CSPD officers were sent to Prospect Lake at Memorial Park after receiving reports of a shooting in the area.

When they arrived, they found one person on scene who was transported to the hospital in serious condition. Their status as of Sunday morning is unknown.

Police say one suspect fled the area on foot and another left in a car. They searched the area but were unable to find either of the two suspects.

CSPD says this is believed to be an isolated incident, but anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police department.

Pet boarding facility owner facing charges against animals and employee Daniel O'Sullivan owns Boardmoor Pet Resort off I-25 in Fountain. Earlier this month, he pleaded guilty to an animal cruelty charge after a dog died at the facility earlier this year. He's facing two additional charges. Pet boarding facility owner facing charges against animals and employee

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