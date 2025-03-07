Sheriff's Office: 'Several' Tren de Aragua Venezuelan gang members arrested in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, says it arrested several suspected Tren de Aragua (TDA) Venezuelan gang members in El Paso County, according to the sheriff's office.

The number of people arrested, the names of those arrested and the charges they're facing have not been released.

Last month, El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal said his office would collaborate with ICE and assist with criminal investigations and arrests.

WATCH: EPC Sheriff updates policies to communicate with ICE about undocumented inmates

Sheriff Roybal released the following statement regarding these arrests:

“For years now, politicians have said we don’t have a problem with crime associated with immigration in Colorado. After this week’s mayoral hearing in Washington, D.C., I hope lawmakers across Colorado open their eyes and realize because of our restrictive immigration laws, Colorado is facing a serious public safety crisis.



I will be transparent with the citizens I serve, and the truth is, dangerous illegal immigrant criminals, such as Tren de Aragua gang members, are here in the Pikes Peak region.



My Office is already collaborating with our federal partners at the FBI, DEA, ATF, and ICE to ensure dangerous criminals, regardless of their citizenship status, are removed from the streets and held accountable.”

