Sheriff's office seeking help IDing man connected Pueblo West Walmart theft

PUEBLO COUNTY — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a man connected to a theft from the Walmart in Pueblo West.

A woman, who has been identified but who's name has not been released, was with the man when they left the store with a shopping cart full of items, according to the sheriff's office.

According to the sheriff's office, the two left in a red SUV with an unknown temporary tag.

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

If you recognize the man or the vehicle, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)583-6250. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (719)542-7867.

