Sheriff's office says Sexually Violent Predator now living in Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is notifying the community of a Sexually Violent Predator (SVP) living in Pueblo West.

According to the sheriff's office, 39-year-old Jason Allen Fay is now living at 1153 West Meadowmoor Drive, which is located off the South McCulloch Boulevard West and Highway 50 interchange.

The sheriff's office says Fay was convicted of second-degree assault and attempted sexual assault on a victim in an incapable condition, leading to him being deemed an SVP.

Fay is described as a Hispanic man who is 6'1" and weighs 201 pounds. The sheriff's office says he has red hair and hazel eyes.

The sheriff's office says this notification is in accordance with state law, which authorizes law enforcement agencies to notify the public of a sex offender living within their jurisdiction.

For more information regarding the community notification process for SVPs, visit the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office's website.

Editor's Note: At KOAA News5, we only use mug shots if there is a community threat, if the crime has a broad impact, or if it will benefit public safety to show.



We will not use mugshots on any platform – unless:

The mugshot is for a wanted person If there could be other victims (Example: child predators) If the person could pose a future threat to the community (Example: Sexually Violent Predator designation)



