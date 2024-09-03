Shelter-in-place order issued for Colorado Springs neighborhood Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — A shelter-in-place order has been issued for a neighborhood in the area of the 100 block of Lawrence Avenue, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

The alert was issued just before 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The department says this is related to a search for a wanted person. They say a man barricaded himself following a domestic violence call around 1 p.m. on East Bijou Street. At this time, it is unclear if he is armed.

CSPD asks you to stay indoors, stay away from windows and doors, and to avoid the area.

At this time, it is unclear when the order will be lifted.

This is a developing story. News5 has a crew heading to the scene and will update this web story as we learn more.

Are you prepared for the worst?

The 911 authority says that a new partnership with the ReachWell app will allow Peak Alerts to integrate seamlessly and allow for 130 different

langu

age translations. Reachwell does not require users to make an additional account or personal information to receive the alerts.

Once you have downloaded the ReachWell app follow these steps to get Peak Alerts through the App:

1. Download the ReachWell App wherever you download apps or visit rwell.us/ElPasoCO and accept push notifications

2. Select Preferred Language

3. Add Peak Alerts

Know your emergency alerts

___





____

