Shelter-in-place order lifted for Cimarron Hills neighborhood, woman in custody

EL PASO COUNTY — A shelter-in-place order has been lifted for a Cimarron Hills neighborhood and a suspect is in custody Wednesday evening, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

The alert was issued just after 8 p.m. Wednesday for those in a quarter mile radius of the 1100 block of Peterson Road. It was lifted shortly after 9 p.m.

According to the sheriff's office, they were serving an arrest warrant for a woman who barricaded themselves in a home. She is in custody for felony menacing. At this time, her name has not been released.

