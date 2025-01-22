Shelter-in-place order issued for area on the northeast side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A shelter-in-place order has been issued for an area on the northeast side of the city Tuesday evening, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

There is police activity related to a search warrant in the area of the 4300 block of Date Street, which is located near the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and North Academy Boulevard.

The alert was issued around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story. News5 has a crew heading to the scene and will update this web story as we learn more.

Are you prepared for the worst?

The 911 authority says that a new partnership with the ReachWell app will allow Peak Alerts to integrate seamlessly and allow for 130 different

language translations. Reachwell does not require users to make an additional account or personal information to receive the alerts.

Once you have downloaded the ReachWell app follow these steps to get Peak Alerts through the App:

1. Download the ReachWell App wherever you download apps or visit rwell.us/ElPasoCO and accept push notifications

2. Select Preferred Language

3. Add Peak Alerts

Know your emergency alerts

