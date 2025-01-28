Shelter-in-place order lifted Tuesday afternoon, one person taken into custody

COLORADO SPRINGS — A shelter-in-place order has been lifted Tuesday afternoon for an area near North Academy Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

There was police activity for a barricaded suspect in the area of 1902 Dublin Boulevard.

The alert was issued around 3:00 p.m. and was lifted around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

According to CSPD, one person, who's name has not been released, was taken into custody without incident. At this time, it is unclear what charges they are facing.

Are you prepared for the worst?

The 911 authority says that a new partnership with the ReachWell app will allow Peak Alerts to integrate seamlessly and allow for 130 different

language translations. Reachwell does not require users to make an additional account or personal information to receive the alerts.

Once you have downloaded the ReachWell app follow these steps to get Peak Alerts through the App:

1. Download the ReachWell App wherever you download apps or visit rwell.us/ElPasoCO and accept push notifications

2. Select Preferred Language

3. Add Peak Alerts

Know your emergency alerts

___





Bill to repeal cage-free egg law in Colorado scheduled for committee Monday Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer and Rep. Ryan Gonzalez are the prime sponsors of HB25-1074, Change Confinement Standards Egg-Laying Hens. Bill to repeal Colorado cage-free egg law in committee Monday

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.