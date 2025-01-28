Shelter-in-place order lifted Tuesday afternoon, one person taken into custody

COLORADO SPRINGS — A shelter-in-place order has been lifted Tuesday afternoon for an area near North Academy Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).
There was police activity for a barricaded suspect in the area of 1902 Dublin Boulevard.
The alert was issued around 3:00 p.m. and was lifted around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.
According to CSPD, one person, who's name has not been released, was taken into custody without incident. At this time, it is unclear what charges they are facing.
