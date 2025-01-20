Shelter-in-place order lifted for area in the Stratton Meadows neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS — A shelter-in-place order has been lifted for an area in the Stratton Meadows neighborhood, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

There was police activity related to a search warrant in the area of the 2000 block of Southgate Road, which is located off of South Nevada Avenue.

The alert was issued around 2:15 p.m. Monday and was lifted around 3:20 p.m.

At this time, it is unclear if anyone was taken in to custody.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

Are you prepared for the worst?

The 911 authority says that a new partnership with the ReachWell app will allow Peak Alerts to integrate seamlessly and allow for 130 different

language translations. Reachwell does not require users to make an additional account or personal information to receive the alerts.

Once you have downloaded the ReachWell app follow these steps to get Peak Alerts through the App:

1. Download the ReachWell App wherever you download apps or visit rwell.us/ElPasoCO and accept push notifications

2. Select Preferred Language

3. Add Peak Alerts

Know your emergency alerts

___





Local Colorado Springs School Shut Down Over Unsafe Conditions The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) notified Colorado Springs School District 11 of structural concerns at Jenkins Middle School just before the holidays in December. CSFD letter to School District 11 details damage to Jenkins Middle School

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.