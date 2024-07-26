Shelter-in-place lifted, suspect at-large after shooting east of downtown

COLORADO SPRINGS — A shelter-in-place has been lifted for an area near the intersection of Pikes Peak Avenue and South Institute Street Thursday evening, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

According to CSPD, there was a shooting at the Homewood Point Apartments around 7:15 p.m. One person was shot and taken to the hospital, their condition is unknown at this time.

Police say they are searching for a suspect at this time.

The shelter-in-place was posted on Peak Alerts and went into effect around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Are you prepared for the worst?

The 911 authority says that a new partnership with the ReachWell app will allow Peak Alerts to integrate seamlessly and allow for 130 different

language translations. Reachwell does not require users to make an additional account or personal information to receive the alerts.

Once you have downloaded the ReachWell app follow these steps to get Peak Alerts through the App:

1. Download the ReachWell App wherever you download apps or visit rwell.us/ElPasoCO and accept push notifications

2. Select Preferred Language

3. Add Peak Alerts

Know your emergency alerts

