Seven hospitalized following crash on I-25 in Walsenburg Monday evening

WALSENBURG, Colo. (KOAA) — Six people and a Walsenburg Police Officer were taken to the hospital following a pursuit that ended in a crash Monday evening, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

It happened around 5:45 p.m. on I-25 near the Walsenburg and Alamosa exit.

According to CSP, the crash happened during a pursuit by the Walsenburg Police Department on northbound I-25. CSP says a Trooper attempted a traffic stop on the car, but they say the driver, whose name was not released, did not pull over.

The Walsenburg Police Department continued to pursue the car, which crossed the median on I-25 and hit an SUV driving southbound head-on.

As a result of the crash, CSP says an officer with the Walsenburg Police Department was taken to the hospital. CSP says the officer, whose name was not released, is expected to be okay.

Two people in the car were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to CSP. They also say four people in the SUV were taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

According to CSP, the crash is under investigation.

