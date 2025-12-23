Sentencing rescheduled for Pueblo man who shot and injured 10-year-old girl

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Sentencing has been rescheduled for a man who shot and injured a 10-year-old girl in Pueblo more than a year ago.

In October, Michael Santistevan was found guilty on two counts of first-degree assault and four counts of first-degree attempted assault.

The judge rescheduled the sentencing hearing for January 12.

The incident happened on July 7, 2024 at the Casa del Sol apartment complex, which is located near the intersection of Constitution Road and Troy Avenue.

While investigating the incident, the Pueblo Police Department says they learned a 10-year-old girl, her sister and her dad were looking for a stolen bicycle.

Police say while driving, the dad saw what he believed was the 10-year-old's bike outside of Santisteven's apartment. He realized it wasn't hers and drove away, at which time Santisteven fired several shots at the vehicle, shooting the 10-year-old girl.

Due to her age, the girl's name will not be released.

In May of 2023, Governor Jared Polis signed "Riley's Law" or SB 23-075, into Colorado law. The law is designed to protect the identities of underage crime victims.

___

These new laws go into effect in Colorado on January 1st Colorado will start 2026 with numerous new laws in place. From child care center fees to gun show requirements, here are six laws that take effect January 1st. These new laws go into effect in Colorado on January 1st

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.