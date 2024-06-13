Semi driver involved in fatal crash on US 285 arrested on vehicular homicide charge

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A man was arrested in connection with a fatal crash on US 285 near Conifer that kept the road closed for more than 12 hours on Tuesday, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) announced Thursday afternoon.

The driver of the semi, identified as 47-year-old Ignacio Cruz Mendoza, was arrested and charged with vehicular assault and vehicular homicide.

At the time of the crash, Mendoza's semi was hauling a load of steel pipes in the southbound lanes. On Tuesday around 5 p.m., near milepost 232 south of Conifer, Mendoza allegedly drove off the edge of the road, rolling the semi onto its side and dumping the pipes on top of five vehicles, CSP said.

One person died at the scene and another was seriously injured, CSP said. Mendoza was not injured. The victims have not been identified as of Thursday afternoon.

Motorists were asked to use alternative routes until the road reopened Wednesday morning.

