Second arrest made in homicide investigation from July in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Tuesday, October 22, Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) made a second arrest in an ongoing homicide investigation.

Along with CSPD, the Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force (VOFTF), CSPD Metro Detectives, the US Marshall Fugitive Task Force, Colorado State Patrol Fugitive Task Force, and the Colorado State Patrol Airplane Unit have all been working together on this case.

Homicide suspect Victor Carson, aka Victor Martinez, was found driving a stolen vehicle, where detectives and CSPD units followed him to an apartment complex in the 3900 block of North Nevada Avenue. The arrest warrant for Carson was issued in August.

After detectives surrounded the unit, Carson exited the apartment without incident. He is currently being held at the El Paso County Jail, where has been charged with the murder of 52-year-old David Charles Compare, which happened in July.

This is an ongoing investigation, and CSPD has urged citizens to reach out with any additional information.

To reach CSPD, call (719)444-4000. If you would like to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

