Man identified after being shot and killed Saturday in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man who was shot and killed Saturday in the Knob Hill area of Colorado Springs has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, he was 52-year-old David Charles Compare.

Background Information

A man is dead following a shooting Saturday in the Knob Hill area, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). It happened on East Hills Road just before 6:30 p.m.

When officer's arrived at the scene, they say a man, later identified as Compare, was dead at the scene after being shot.

At this time, CSPD says no suspect is in custody and detectives are investigating.

This is the 23rd homicide in Colorado Springs this year, according to CSPD. They say at this time last year, there were 16 homicides.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-4000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

___





Free pool days in Pueblo during extreme heat advisory First summer emergency shelter declaration in Pueblo Free pool days in Pueblo during extreme heat advisory

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.