Search for suspect continues after Black Forest ICE raid

BLACK FOREST, Colo. (KOAA) — It's been over a week, and investigators continue to look for one of the two men Immigration Customs Enforcement says attempted to ram into officers before one of them shot at the people in the vehicle.

An ICE spokesperson says Jose Mendez-Chavez is in the country illegally from Mexico, added that he is a convicted child abuser and has convictions for domestic violence and illegal reentry multiple times.

Mendez-Chavez has been removed from the country six times.

This incident occurred last Thursday at two separate scenes. One is near Vollmer and Poco Roads, and the other is near Vollmer and Burgess Roads.

People living near one of the sites where the incidents occurred say they have mixed feelings about last week’s ICE raid.

Pam Miller, who lives in the neighborhood, says she was sad to hear about the incident.

"You are out here trying to make a living. You have a family. I know there's a different side to everything," said Miller.

She says she understands that it's an issue that needs to be addressed.

"If it's child abuse or anything that's actually criminal, I hope they get him," said Miller.

Other neighbors News5 spoke with, who did not want to be on camera, say they want their neighborhoods to be a safe place for their children.

"I'm definitely for the process going on right now," one neighbor said. She told us she has children and no longer lets them play outside alone.

News5 asked ICE if they are searching in any specific areas for Mendez-Chavez. They have not responded to the question.

