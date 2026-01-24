Search for missing Manitou Springs woman now considered a criminal investigation

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Law enforcement is releasing new details in the search for a Manitou Springs woman. Margaret Woolsey, 57, disappeared last August, but wasn’t reported missing until September.

Four months later, investigators with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Manitou Springs Police Department are still searching for Woolsey. Investigators are now calling it a criminal investigation.

Investigators say Woolsey was last seen in the area between Bradley Road and Wageman Drive.

“She was a very kind person… very loving,” said Woolsey’s sister, April Rossetti. “If somebody needed something, she would work harder.”

Rossetti acknowledged that her sister had faced challenges, including struggles with substance use and mental health in the past. However, she says Woolsey had been doing well before she disappeared.

“My brother provided a place for her to stay,” said Rossetti. “She was living with us in Woodland Park and doing really well.”

Her family says one detail immediately stood out, Woolsey loved her dogs.

“She treated her dogs like they were human,” she said.

That detail has become a major focus for investigators because leaving them behind was completely out of character. Manitou Springs Police Detective Amanda Strider says that Woolsey's leaving her dogs behind raised serious red flags.

“We are now considering this a criminal investigation because of foul play,” said Strider.

According to Strider, multiple interviews with people who knew Woolsey all pointed to the same concern.

“Everyone I’ve interviewed at this point has said she would never leave her dogs,” said Strider. “The dog was her life.”

Investigators are now asking the public for any information that could help, even small details that may seem insignificant.

“Anything ranging from text messages, phone calls, or if you think you saw Margaret at a gas station or grocery store,” said Strider.

Rossetti hopes the renewed attention will lead to answers.

“She’s somebody’s sister, cousin, aunt,” she said. “We love her. We want the best for her.”

News5 asked investigators whether they are still actively receiving new information in the case. They told me they are and encourage anyone with information to contact the Manitou Springs Police Department at (719)685-2542.

